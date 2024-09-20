Stringent Conditions Imposed as Prime Accused in Malayalam Actress Assault Case Granted Bail

A court in Kerala has imposed stringent conditions on Sunil N S, also known as 'Pulsar Suni', while granting him bail. This follows the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail on September 17. Sunil is the prime accused in the high-profile 2017 Malayalam actress assault case.

The court ordered Sunil to remain within its jurisdiction and abstain from speaking to the media. Additionally, he is restricted to using only one phone and SIM card, details of which must be submitted to the court. The Ernakulam Rural police are tasked with providing him security while he is on bail.

The Supreme Court had taken into account his extended period of incarceration and the likelihood that the trial would not conclude soon. The 2017 incident involved the abduction and molestation of an actress, a crime that was filmed for blackmail purposes. Another accused, actor Dileep, was also granted bail after a previous arrest.

