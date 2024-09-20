Left Menu

Russia Pledges Timely Recapture of Kursk Amidst Surprise Ukrainian Incursion

Russia stated it aims to regain control over the Kursk region following a major Ukrainian incursion supported by drones and Western arms. Despite the surprise attack, Russia claims its troops have made several advances. The conflict has shifted significant Russian forces, easing pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Russia announced on Friday its army would reclaim the Kursk region "in a timely manner," but refrained from giving a specific timeframe.

On August 6, Ukraine launched the largest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, penetrating the western Kursk region with the aid of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms. Russia has been battling to remove Ukrainian forces ever since. On Thursday, a senior Russian commander reported that Russian troops had recaptured two villages in the Kursk region.

"Our military is doing its job. They will accomplish it. Control will be restored," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared, noting the army would not discuss its strategies. "The areas under Ukrainian control are in a critical situation. This will be corrected in a timely manner," he added.

Ukraine's incursion surprised Russia, offering a morale boost for Kyiv's forces after months of slow Russian progress in eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Thursday that the operation diverted nearly 40,000 Russian troops, reducing pressure on Ukraine's Donbas region.

Conversely, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that his army is advancing quickly in the Donbas, having taken control of multiple settlements while pushing towards the logistical hub of Pokrovsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

