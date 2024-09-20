Left Menu

Russia Warns of 'Disastrous Consequences' Over Potential Ukraine-Belarus Conflict

Russia has warned the West and Ukraine of severe repercussions if Kyiv acts against Belarus, a close ally where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Moscow expressed concerns about increased activity on the Belarusian border and indicated potential intervention to defend Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:23 IST
Russian National Guard

Russia has issued a stern warning to the West and Ukraine, cautioning of 'disastrous consequences' if Kyiv were to take hostile actions against Belarus, a staunch Russian ally where tactical nuclear weapons are stationed.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted increasing 'provocative' activities on the Belarusian border, suggesting potential escalation in the region. This statement follows Ukraine's recent incursion into Russia's Kursk region and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's subsequent allegations that Kyiv might have aggressive plans toward Belarus.

Belarus, accusing Ukrainian drones of airspace violations, has strengthened its border defenses, though Kyiv refuted any significant changes. Zakharova underscored the alliance between Russia and Belarus, emphasizing their commitment to mutual defense and the severe consequences of any aggressive moves towards Minsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

