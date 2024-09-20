Ministry Invites Applications for National Metallurgist Awards 2024: Deadline Extended to Oct 17

The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is now accepting applications for the National Metallurgist Awards (NMA) 2024, which recognize exceptional contributions to the field of metallurgy in India. The awards aim to honor professionals from Industry, Research, and Academia who have excelled in various domains, including Operations, Research & Development, Waste Management, and Energy Conservation.

In 2024, the awards will be presented in six distinct categories:

Lifetime Achievement Award – For individuals with an extraordinary body of work in the metallurgical field over a significant period.

National Metallurgist Award – To recognize outstanding professionals for their contributions to metallurgy in India.

Young Metallurgist Award – For emerging talents under the age of 35 who have made notable contributions.

Environment Award – Honoring initiatives in sustainable practices, environmental management, and the reduction of the environmental impact of metallurgical operations.

Metal Science Award – For advancements in the study of metal properties, processing techniques, and innovations in metallurgical science.

Award for R&D in the Iron & Steel Sector – To acknowledge significant contributions to research and development efforts that have furthered advancements in the iron and steel industries.

To accommodate more applicants, the deadline for submission has been extended to October 17, 2024. This extension provides additional time for professionals to submit their work for consideration.

How to Apply:

Applications can only be submitted online via the official portal: https://awards.steel.gov.in.

The eligibility period for candidates' contributions is from January 1, 2024.

Detailed guidelines on eligibility, terms, and conditions can be accessed on the portal.

The National Metallurgist Awards were established to highlight and encourage groundbreaking work in India’s metallurgical sector. By celebrating innovation and leadership, the Ministry of Steel aims to strengthen India's position as a global leader in metallurgy.