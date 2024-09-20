Public Heroism During Rotterdam Stabbing: Suspect Apprehended

Dutch police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred in Rotterdam, resulting in one death and one serious injury. A suspect was apprehended after being overpowered by concerned citizens and law enforcement.

The attack happened near the Erasmus Bridge, with the 32-year-old Dutch victim succumbing to his injuries and a 33-year-old Swiss national seriously wounded. The 22-year-old suspect from Amersfoort reportedly brandished two large knives in the assault.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack, although some witnesses claim the suspect shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the incident. Police spokesman Wessel Stolle confirmed that witness statements are part of the ongoing investigation.

