Public Heroism During Rotterdam Stabbing: Suspect Apprehended

Dutch police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam that left one man dead and another seriously wounded. A 22-year-old suspect was apprehended after being subdued by both the public and police. The motive remains unclear, though witnesses reported the attacker shouting 'Allahu akbar.'

Updated: 20-09-2024 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dutch police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred in Rotterdam, resulting in one death and one serious injury. A suspect was apprehended after being overpowered by concerned citizens and law enforcement.

The attack happened near the Erasmus Bridge, with the 32-year-old Dutch victim succumbing to his injuries and a 33-year-old Swiss national seriously wounded. The 22-year-old suspect from Amersfoort reportedly brandished two large knives in the assault.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the attack, although some witnesses claim the suspect shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the incident. Police spokesman Wessel Stolle confirmed that witness statements are part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

