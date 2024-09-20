Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Witness Protection Scheme Implementation

The Supreme Court raised concerns over the ineffective implementation of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018. Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted the crucial role of witnesses in criminal trials and noted their mistreatment and manipulation. The court ordered a CBI inquiry into a case involving questionable legal representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark critique of the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, the Supreme Court on Friday highlighted the dire conditions of witnesses in the Indian legal system.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized the indispensable role of witnesses in ensuring accurate judicial outcomes, particularly in criminal trials.

Citing Jeremy Bentham, the court labeled witnesses as the 'eyes and ears of justice,' lamenting how they are often threatened, coerced, and enticed by those in power. Despite the government's framework for witness protection, the court noted its poor implementation and subsequently ordered a CBI probe into a suspicious appeal filing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

