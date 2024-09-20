Left Menu

Philippine Senator Urges China to Combat Online Gambling, Scam Networks

Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros urges China to intensify efforts against illegal online gambling and scam centers run by Chinese criminal syndicates in Southeast Asia. The U.N. reported forced involvement of hundreds of thousands in scams. Hontiveros calls for stronger international cooperation to combat these cybercrimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:31 IST
Philippine Senator Urges China to Combat Online Gambling, Scam Networks
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros has called on China to step up its efforts in combating illegal online gambling and scam call centers operated by Chinese criminal syndicates in Southeast Asia, often exploiting forced labor.

The U.N. human rights office reported that these gangs have coerced hundreds of thousands into scams, including fake romantic schemes, bogus investment opportunities, and illegal gambling. Hontiveros emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation to end cybercrime, warning that these networks undermine the rule of law and potentially provide a platform for espionage, although no direct evidence of Chinese surveillance was cited.

Chinese-run gambling complexes, many employing trafficked workers, have been shut down, especially near strategic locations in the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned online gambling operations in July due to associated criminal activities. While China has assisted in some shutdowns, Hontiveros argues they need to do more given their capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024