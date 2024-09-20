Philippine Senator Urges China to Combat Online Gambling, Scam Networks

Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros has called on China to step up its efforts in combating illegal online gambling and scam call centers operated by Chinese criminal syndicates in Southeast Asia, often exploiting forced labor.

The U.N. human rights office reported that these gangs have coerced hundreds of thousands into scams, including fake romantic schemes, bogus investment opportunities, and illegal gambling. Hontiveros emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation to end cybercrime, warning that these networks undermine the rule of law and potentially provide a platform for espionage, although no direct evidence of Chinese surveillance was cited.

Chinese-run gambling complexes, many employing trafficked workers, have been shut down, especially near strategic locations in the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned online gambling operations in July due to associated criminal activities. While China has assisted in some shutdowns, Hontiveros argues they need to do more given their capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)