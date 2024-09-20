Left Menu

Explosive Revelations: Hezbollah's Electronics Debacle

Hezbollah distributed Gold Apollo branded pagers, which later exploded, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000. Israel's involvement is suspected. The devices, undetected during routine checks, were laced with explosives. Subsequent walkie-talkie explosions raised concerns. Investigations into supply chains and compromised devices are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:52 IST
Explosive Revelations: Hezbollah's Electronics Debacle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hezbollah's distribution of Gold Apollo pagers took a fatal turn after the devices exploded, resulting in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. Sources indicate Hezbollah believed the devices were safe, despite routine checks and current electronic sweeps.

On Monday, a militia member received a new pager that detonated while unopened, adding to the chaos. In a coordinated attack, the pagers exploded across Hezbollah strongholds, followed by walkie-talkie blasts that killed 25 and injured 650 people. Israel is suspected to have orchestrated the attacks, but has not confirmed involvement.

Investigations are ongoing to identify how and when explosives were introduced into the devices. This incident compromises Hezbollah's reputation as a formidable force against Israel. Despite typical checks, explosive compounds went undetected, prompting a rigorous review of their communications systems and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024