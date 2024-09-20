Hezbollah's distribution of Gold Apollo pagers took a fatal turn after the devices exploded, resulting in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. Sources indicate Hezbollah believed the devices were safe, despite routine checks and current electronic sweeps.

On Monday, a militia member received a new pager that detonated while unopened, adding to the chaos. In a coordinated attack, the pagers exploded across Hezbollah strongholds, followed by walkie-talkie blasts that killed 25 and injured 650 people. Israel is suspected to have orchestrated the attacks, but has not confirmed involvement.

Investigations are ongoing to identify how and when explosives were introduced into the devices. This incident compromises Hezbollah's reputation as a formidable force against Israel. Despite typical checks, explosive compounds went undetected, prompting a rigorous review of their communications systems and supply chains.

