Explosive Revelations: Hezbollah's Electronics Debacle
Hezbollah distributed Gold Apollo branded pagers, which later exploded, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000. Israel's involvement is suspected. The devices, undetected during routine checks, were laced with explosives. Subsequent walkie-talkie explosions raised concerns. Investigations into supply chains and compromised devices are ongoing.
Hezbollah's distribution of Gold Apollo pagers took a fatal turn after the devices exploded, resulting in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. Sources indicate Hezbollah believed the devices were safe, despite routine checks and current electronic sweeps.
On Monday, a militia member received a new pager that detonated while unopened, adding to the chaos. In a coordinated attack, the pagers exploded across Hezbollah strongholds, followed by walkie-talkie blasts that killed 25 and injured 650 people. Israel is suspected to have orchestrated the attacks, but has not confirmed involvement.
Investigations are ongoing to identify how and when explosives were introduced into the devices. This incident compromises Hezbollah's reputation as a formidable force against Israel. Despite typical checks, explosive compounds went undetected, prompting a rigorous review of their communications systems and supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's official news agency reports that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut, reports AP.
Israeli Military Conducts Targeted Strike in Beirut
Explosive Devices in Lebanon: Preliminary Findings
Inside Israel's Elite Unit 8200: The Secret Behind Hezbollah Attack
Israeli Military Conducts Targeted Strike in Beirut's Southern Suburbs