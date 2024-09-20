Israeli Airstrike Kills Top Hezbollah Commander in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted top Hezbollah military commander Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut on Friday, escalating the year-long conflict with the Iran-backed group, according to Lebanese security sources.

The attack killed three individuals and injured 17, the Lebanese health ministry reported. Rescue teams are currently searching for missing persons beneath the rubble of two collapsed residential buildings.

The Israeli military confirmed a 'targeted strike' but provided no further details. This follows another attack this week that resulted in extensive casualties and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)