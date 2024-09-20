Hezbollah Commander Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli Airstrike
The Israeli military on Friday announced the targeted killing of top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, along with other senior members of the Radwan special forces unit, in a precision strike in southern Beirut.
The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it had successfully executed a precision strike, killing top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and several other senior commanders from the Radwan special forces unit.
The operation took place in southern Beirut, an area known for its strategic importance to Hezbollah.
The targeted killing of high-ranking Hezbollah officials marks an intense escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group.
