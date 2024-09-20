Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Conducts Aerial Survey to Assess Ganga's Rising Water Levels

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of several districts to evaluate the rising water levels of the Ganga due to recent rains. Relief and rescue operations were prioritized, with officials instructed to be vigilant. Significant flooding has plagued low-lying areas, affecting over 5.35 lakh residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:51 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Patna and Vaishali districts to assess the rising water levels of the Ganga.

Recent rainfall has led to increased water levels, posing a threat of inundation of nearby areas.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Kumar emphasised that relief and rescue operations must be prioritised in affected regions.

Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant and to camp in the impacted areas, ensuring adherence to guidelines during emergencies.

''Immediate actions for relief, rescue, and rehabilitation must be taken in the affected areas. Officials must carry out relief and rescue work wherever needed,'' the statement said.

The Ganga is currently flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, Digha Ghat, and Hathidah in Patna. Additionally, water levels have risen significantly in several rivers across Vaishali, Saran, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Katihar, Supaul, and Saharsa in recent days.

Low-lying areas in Patna rural and Nalanda districts have experienced flooding, exacerbated by damage to small dams along the Falgu and Sakri rivers due to heavy rains in Jharkhand.

The areas affected include parts of Pandarak and Fatuha blocks in Patna and villages in Hilsa block, Nalanda, officials said.

Later in the day, Kumar visited Saharsa to lay the foundation stone for a bridge over the Kosi River, which will connect Khuzra Deva Chowk with Deng Rahi Ghat. He also inaugurated the renovated Maa Bishahra Bhagwati Temple in Saharsa and offered prayers there.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) of the Bihar government on Friday asked officials of the 11 districts along the River Ganga, to take immediate steps for relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people.

According to a statement issued by the DMD here on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the DMD, Pratyaya Amrit, today held a virtual review meeting with the officials concerned of 11 districts and inquired about the situation at various places in their respective districts.

The ACS instructed officials of the districts concerned to tackle the situation if the water level increases further". Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend throughout their courses, engulfing low-lying localities along their courses in the state.

''Around 5.35 lakh people live in the low-lying areas which have been affected due to the rise in the water level in these districts. A total 259 village panchayats in these 11 districts are affected,'' the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

