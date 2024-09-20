Left Menu

Congress Scrambles to Boost Secret Service Resources Amid Election Threats

Updated: 20-09-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:16 IST
Amid increasing threats of violence, Congress is urgently working to ensure the US Secret Service is adequately resourced to protect presidential candidates. Lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill requiring the same protection standards for major candidates as for sitting presidents and vice presidents.

This move follows recent assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump and other threats. House Republicans have established a task force to examine security protocols. The agency has already boosted Trump's security, but Congress debates whether extra funding is necessary or if structural changes within the Secret Service might be more effective.

With the election imminent, both parties have engaged in discussions with the Secret Service to assess urgent needs, such as advanced technology and partnerships. The situation remains critical as lawmakers rush to implement measures that ensure candidate safety without solely relying on increased funding.

