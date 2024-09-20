Donkey's Death Sparks Massive Furor, Leads to FIR Against 65 Villagers in Bihar

A donkey's death by electrocution in Bihar's Buxar district has sparked significant unrest, resulting in an FIR being registered against 65 villagers. They allegedly disrupted the electricity supply while protesting the animal's demise, according to officials.

The incident took place in Kesath block, where villagers gathered outside a local power grid station demanding compensation for the donkey's death. Some villagers reportedly entered the station and switched off the power supply. Power was only restored after senior officials intervened, around three hours later, stated a police officer.

SP Shubham Arya noted that a senior official from the state electricity department lodged a complaint against the villagers for disrupting power supply and causing interruptions in the workflow of public servants. Concurrently, some villagers filed complaints against power department officials, which are now under examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)