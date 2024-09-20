YSRCP Leader Arrested Amid Harassment Allegations

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended YSRCP leader K Vidyasagar in Dehradun. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based actress-cum-model in Vijayawada on September 13. According to police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vidyasagar was nabbed at Tree of Life resort in Dehradun and will now be produced in a local court before being transferred to Vijayawada for further legal proceedings.

The case against Vidyasagar includes several serious charges under multiple IPC sections, adding a significant layer of complexity to the investigation. The complainant, who claimed to have been repeatedly harassed by the former YSRCP government, had met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to seek protection. She expressed hope that the new TDP-led NDA government would take corrective measures to address past grievances.

Moreover, the scandal led to the suspension of three senior IPS officers for what were described as hasty and harassing actions against the actress in February. These allegations suggest a broader web of misconduct, significantly implicating the previous administration led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

