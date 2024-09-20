Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Arrested Amid Harassment Allegations

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested YSRCP leader K Vidyasagar in Dehradun following allegations made by a Mumbai-based actress-cum-model. The case was filed in Vijayawada and involves multiple IPC charges. The actress requested protection and alleged harassment by the former government, leading to the suspension of three senior IPS officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:16 IST
YSRCP Leader Arrested Amid Harassment Allegations
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Police apprehended YSRCP leader K Vidyasagar in Dehradun. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based actress-cum-model in Vijayawada on September 13. According to police commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Vidyasagar was nabbed at Tree of Life resort in Dehradun and will now be produced in a local court before being transferred to Vijayawada for further legal proceedings.

The case against Vidyasagar includes several serious charges under multiple IPC sections, adding a significant layer of complexity to the investigation. The complainant, who claimed to have been repeatedly harassed by the former YSRCP government, had met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to seek protection. She expressed hope that the new TDP-led NDA government would take corrective measures to address past grievances.

Moreover, the scandal led to the suspension of three senior IPS officers for what were described as hasty and harassing actions against the actress in February. These allegations suggest a broader web of misconduct, significantly implicating the previous administration led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024