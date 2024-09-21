Left Menu

UN Official Urges Global Influence to Prevent Middle East Violence Escalation

A top United Nations official called for global intervention to prevent escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, warning of a potential humanitarian crisis. UN Political Affairs Chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Security Council after deadly attacks in Lebanon, urging countries to use their influence for peace. Israel and Lebanon trade accusations over the recent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 03:13 IST
A senior United Nations official has called on nations with sway over Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to act swiftly and prevent further violence that could outstrip prior devastation in the Middle East.

U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Security Council following attacks that left 37 dead and thousands wounded, urging international actors to leverage their influence. She emphasized the risk of an escalating conflict.

The violence comes amidst an ongoing year-long war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah launching rockets in solidarity. Both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border have seen evacuations, and Lebanon's Foreign Minister accused Israel of the recent attacks, demanding accountability and condemnation from the Council.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon asserted Israel's right to defend itself while stressing the need for Hezbollah to cease its provocations. Meanwhile, Iran's U.N. Ambassador highlighted Iran's restrained response amidst warnings of Israel's regional actions, and the U.S. emphasized adherence to international humanitarian law.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk called for an independent investigation into the attacks on Hezbollah's communications infrastructure, reiterating that international laws must be upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

