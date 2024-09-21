White House Engages Sikh Activists Ahead of Modi's US Visit

In a pivotal meeting held inside the White House, officials engaged with Sikh activists to reaffirm the US government's commitment to protecting Americans from transnational aggression. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a three-day visit to the US, where he will participate in the Quad summit and address the UN's 'Summit of the Future.'

Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, lauded federal efforts in safeguarding Sikh Americans, but he urged for continued vigilance. He expressed gratitude on social media for the government's assurances, emphasizing the necessity of freedom and justice. Singh stated, 'We will hold them to their assurances to do more to safeguard our community.'

The meeting marks the first direct engagement between the National Security Council and Sikh activists. Meanwhile, Congressman Adam Schiff has introduced the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024, which mandates federal reporting on transnational repression cases. The act aims to send a clear message that any violation of Americans' constitutional rights will be met with severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)