Left Menu

White House Engages Sikh Activists Ahead of Modi's US Visit

White House officials met with Sikh activists to discuss protecting Americans from transnational aggression, especially in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. Pritpal Singh, a community leader, emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Sikh community. Congressman Schiff has introduced a bill to combat transnational repression against Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:42 IST
White House Engages Sikh Activists Ahead of Modi's US Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal meeting held inside the White House, officials engaged with Sikh activists to reaffirm the US government's commitment to protecting Americans from transnational aggression. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a three-day visit to the US, where he will participate in the Quad summit and address the UN's 'Summit of the Future.'

Pritpal Singh, founder of the American Sikh Caucus Committee, lauded federal efforts in safeguarding Sikh Americans, but he urged for continued vigilance. He expressed gratitude on social media for the government's assurances, emphasizing the necessity of freedom and justice. Singh stated, 'We will hold them to their assurances to do more to safeguard our community.'

The meeting marks the first direct engagement between the National Security Council and Sikh activists. Meanwhile, Congressman Adam Schiff has introduced the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024, which mandates federal reporting on transnational repression cases. The act aims to send a clear message that any violation of Americans' constitutional rights will be met with severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024