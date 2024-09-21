Vendors Challenge Demolition: Delhi HC Seeks MCD, Police Response

The Delhi High Court has called for responses from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police following a plea by 45 vendors disputing the demolition of their semi-permanent shops.

Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Sachin Datta issued notices to the MCD, the Delhi Police, and the Delhi government, requesting replies within two weeks.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 14. The vendors argue that their units were demolished without proper legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)