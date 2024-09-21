Left Menu

Vendors Challenge Demolition: Delhi HC Seeks MCD, Police Response

The Delhi High Court has requested responses from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police regarding a plea filed by 45 vendors. These vendors are challenging the demolition of their semi-permanent shops at Sheetla Mata Market, Madangir, claiming the action violated the Street Vendors Act.

  • Country:
  • India

Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Sachin Datta issued notices to the MCD, the Delhi Police, and the Delhi government, requesting replies within two weeks.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 14. The vendors argue that their units were demolished without proper legal procedures.

