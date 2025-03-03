Left Menu

Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution

The Supreme Court on Monday advised a petitioner to approach the jurisdictional high court regarding a plea against Gujarat authorities for alleged violations of demolition guidelines. The petition claimed authorities demolished houses without adhering to a prior showcause notice, violating a 2024 Supreme Court verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:27 IST
Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities accused of flouting demolition guidelines. The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih suggested the petitioner approach the jurisdictional high court for redressal.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the Gujarat authorities had demolished houses situated on private land without prior notice, in defiance of the top court's 2024 ruling that set nationwide demolition protocols. The court emphasized its inability to monitor every such case directly.

The plea, filed by advocate Paras Nath Singh, alleged that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation bypassed the mandatory showcause notice period before razing three houses. The apex court's previous verdict stated demolitions must include a showcause notice and a 15-day response period unless concerning unauthorized public structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025