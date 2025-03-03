Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities accused of flouting demolition guidelines. The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih suggested the petitioner approach the jurisdictional high court for redressal.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that the Gujarat authorities had demolished houses situated on private land without prior notice, in defiance of the top court's 2024 ruling that set nationwide demolition protocols. The court emphasized its inability to monitor every such case directly.

The plea, filed by advocate Paras Nath Singh, alleged that Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation bypassed the mandatory showcause notice period before razing three houses. The apex court's previous verdict stated demolitions must include a showcause notice and a 15-day response period unless concerning unauthorized public structures.

