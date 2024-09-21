Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Arrested for Defacing Indian Flag

A man and his son have been arrested in Mohammadpur for allegedly defacing the Indian national flag by replacing the Ashok Chakra with Arabic text. They were charged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The police were alerted by a photo shared on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man and his son were arrested for allegedly defacing the Indian national flag by removing the Ashok Chakra and replacing it with Arabic text, police said.

Station House Officer Sanjay Tomar stated that the police received information about the incident from a photo shared on social media. The flag was found on the roof of a house in Mohammadpur locality.

Mohammad Qadir and his son Mohammad Fazil were arrested and charged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. They were sent to jail on Friday, according to Tomar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

