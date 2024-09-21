Father-Son Duo Arrested for Defacing Indian Flag

A man and his son were arrested for allegedly defacing the Indian national flag by removing the Ashok Chakra and replacing it with Arabic text, police said.

Station House Officer Sanjay Tomar stated that the police received information about the incident from a photo shared on social media. The flag was found on the roof of a house in Mohammadpur locality.

Mohammad Qadir and his son Mohammad Fazil were arrested and charged under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. They were sent to jail on Friday, according to Tomar.

