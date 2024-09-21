Left Menu

Assam's Influence on Jharkhand's Exam Internet Ban

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Jharkhand has adopted Assam's strategy of suspending internet services during recruitment exams to curb malpractice. The move, which the Congress critiqued when implemented in Assam, is now being adopted by their own government in Jharkhand for the JGGLCCE exams.

21-09-2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that the Jharkhand government has adopted the northeastern state's policy of suspending internet services during recruitment examinations.

The internet suspension commenced at 8 a.m. and will extend until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, with a similar prohibition set for Sunday to prevent malpractices during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), according to an official notification.

"The Congress has been criticizing me for suspending internet during exams, yet their government in Jharkhand is doing the same," Sarma remarked to reporters in Kamrup district.

"They have learned from us, showing that Assam is setting a national example," added the BJP leader, who also serves as the party's co-in-charge for Jharkhand.

The BJP, currently in opposition in Jharkhand, described the order as another attempt to cover up the "failed" system of the state government.

The Assam government had previously suspended mobile internet services statewide for three-and-a-half hours on September 15 for Grade III post exams and for four hours across nearly all districts in August 2022 for Grade III and IV posts exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

