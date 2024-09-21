Left Menu

New Zealand Pilot Phillip Mehrtens Freed After 19-Month Kidnapping Ordeal

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after 19 months of captivity by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua region. Following health checks, he will be flown to Jakarta. The West Papua National Liberation Army had kidnapped Mehrtens in February 2023. New Zealand and Indonesian authorities collaborated extensively to secure his release.

21-09-2024
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed more than 19 months after being kidnapped by armed separatists in Indonesia's Papua region, authorities announced on Saturday.

Mehrtens was picked up by a joint team in the Nduga area and is currently undergoing health and psychological examinations in Timika regency, according to the Indonesian police. Police spokesman Bayu Suseno confirmed that Mehrtens would be flown to Jakarta on an air force plane, expected to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma airbase around 8 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Earlier, Indonesia's Metro TV broadcasted Mehrtens tearfully speaking to his family over the phone. He then appeared at a press conference, where he seemed to be in good spirits despite significant weight loss. Lieutenant General Bambang Trisnohadi stated that Mehrtens showed no signs of post-traumatic stress.

Mehrtens was kidnapped by a faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army, led by Egianus Kogoya, on February 7, 2023, after landing a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous region of Nduga. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed gratitude for Mehrtens' release on social media platform X.

"My appreciation to all those in Indonesia and New Zealand who have supported this positive outcome for Phillip and his family," Luxon said. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters added that the pilot's family would be ecstatic about the news. President Joko Widodo emphasized that safety remained the priority throughout the negotiation process.

In August, another New Zealand pilot, Glen Malcolm Conning, was killed by separatist rebels in Papua after landing his helicopter in a remote area, authorities said at the time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

