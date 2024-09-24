Texas Jury Clears Trump Supporters, Finds One Driver Liable in 'Trump Train' Incident

A federal jury in Texas on Monday cleared a group of former President Donald Trump supporters in a civil trial. The case revolved around a so-called 'Trump Train' that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus days before the 2020 election.

During the two-week trial in Austin, the jury examined whether the 'Trump Train' participants' actions constituted political intimidation. Among those on the bus was former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis, who testified that she feared for her life as Trump supporters boxed in the bus along Interstate 35.

The jury awarded USD 10,000 to the bus driver, although no criminal charges were filed against the six Trump supporters sued by Davis and others on board. Civil rights advocates hoped the trial would clarify the boundaries of political violence and intimidation.

