Left Menu

Colorado Gunman Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Mass Shooting

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was convicted for a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store in 2021, resulting in 10 fatalities. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The trial centered on his mental state, but the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, attempting to use an insanity defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:29 IST
Colorado Gunman Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Mass Shooting
shooting

The man responsible for killing 10 people in a 2021 Colorado grocery store mass shooting has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 25, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but a Boulder District Court jury found the Syria-born man guilty on all charges.

Following heartfelt statements from victims' relatives, Judge Ingrid Bakke issued the mandatory life sentence. Colorado Governor Jared Polis acknowledged that the verdict might not heal the pain but hoped it provided some solace. The case hinged on Alissa's mental state at the time, but the jury concluded he was capable of distinguishing right from wrong.

Alissa carried out the attack with a legally acquired Ruger AR-556 pistol, killing two individuals in the parking lot before entering the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder and killing eight more, including a responding police officer. Eyewitnesses described Alissa's methodical and brutal approach, with victims shot at point-blank range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024