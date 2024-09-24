Israel Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Amid Heavy Casualties and Mass Evacuations

Israel's military launched airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday, resulting in 492 deaths and mass evacuations, making it the deadliest day in the country in decades. Israel urged Lebanese civilians to leave areas where Hezbollah stores weapons as the conflict between the two intensified.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Lebanese people, stating that Israel's conflict was with Hezbollah, not the civilians, and accused the group of using civilians as human shields. Families from southern Lebanon fled in vehicles, seeking safety in Beirut amidst chaotic and dangerous conditions.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that the civilian death toll included 35 children, with 1,645 wounded. The conflict, nearing a year, has raised concerns about potential involvement from major powers such as the U.S. and Iran. Calls for restraint and diplomatic solutions have been made by international leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)