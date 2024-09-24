Govt Unveils Light-Touch Regulations to Boost Advanced Aviation Sector

The Government is introducing a light-touch regulatory framework for advanced aviation to enhance business certainty and productivity, announced Space Minister Judith Collins and Transport Minister Simeon Brown at the Aerospace Summit in Christchurch.

“Emerging technologies like drones and uncrewed aircraft are set to transform aviation and impact various sectors, including communications and emergency management,” Ms. Collins stated. She emphasized the goal of establishing a world-class regulatory environment by the end of 2025, which will empower innovators to test their technologies without undergoing lengthy approval processes for every modification.

Mr. Brown added that the Government will create restricted airspaces, known as "sandboxes," where these tests can safely occur, providing flexibility while ensuring safety for all aviation users.

In conjunction with these changes, Ms. Collins also released the New Zealand Space and Advanced Aviation Strategy, detailing ambitions and actions for the growth of these interlinked sectors. “Our focus is on cultivating an environment that harnesses the economic potential of the high-tech, high-productivity aerospace sector,” she concluded.