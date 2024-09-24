Left Menu

Jihadist Surge: The Sahel’s Struggle Intensifies

Jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State attacked Mali’s capital, highlighting their capacity to strike urban centers in the Sahel. This violence fuels migration towards Europe, increases displacement, and challenges Western-backed governments. Despite international efforts, jihadis gain ground, creating potential launchpads for future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:32 IST
Jihadist Surge: The Sahel’s Struggle Intensifies

The recent jihadi assault on Mali's capital, marked by a brazen dawn attack on a police academy and severe damage to Bamako's airport, underscores the growing threat posed by jihadist groups in the Sahel. These militant factions have proven their ability to penetrate urban centers, sparking concerns about broader regional stability.

While conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East dominate global headlines, the escalating violence in the Sahel is often overlooked. This neglect has serious repercussions, as the region's turmoil contributes to a significant rise in migration towards Europe. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports a 62% increase in migrants from Sahel countries arriving in Europe within the first six months of 2024.

Jihadi violence has not only displaced millions but also prompted political upheavals, with military coups reshaping the governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Despite international aid and intervention, these countries continue to lose territory to jihadist control, raising concerns about the emergence of new jihadi states in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024