Jihadist Surge: The Sahel’s Struggle Intensifies

The recent jihadi assault on Mali's capital, marked by a brazen dawn attack on a police academy and severe damage to Bamako's airport, underscores the growing threat posed by jihadist groups in the Sahel. These militant factions have proven their ability to penetrate urban centers, sparking concerns about broader regional stability.

While conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East dominate global headlines, the escalating violence in the Sahel is often overlooked. This neglect has serious repercussions, as the region's turmoil contributes to a significant rise in migration towards Europe. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports a 62% increase in migrants from Sahel countries arriving in Europe within the first six months of 2024.

Jihadi violence has not only displaced millions but also prompted political upheavals, with military coups reshaping the governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. Despite international aid and intervention, these countries continue to lose territory to jihadist control, raising concerns about the emergence of new jihadi states in the region.

