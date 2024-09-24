West Bengal's Reservation Woes: Scrutiny Over OBC Status

The West Bengal government urgently approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a hearing on its plea challenging a Calcutta High Court verdict that annulled the OBC status of several castes, primarily Muslim groups. This verdict directly impacts their eligibility for reservations in public sector jobs and state-run educational institutions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Trinamool Congress-led state government, emphasized the need for an expedited hearing as the High Court's decision has halted the issuance of OBC certificates. This pause has widespread implications, including impacting admissions to medical colleges.

Previously, the Supreme Court required the state to present quantifiable data showing the social and economic backwardness of these newly included castes. The High Court's May 22 ruling struck down reservations granted since 2010, citing a lack of proper consultations and suggesting the classifications were politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)