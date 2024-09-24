Left Menu

West Bengal's Reservation Woes: Scrutiny Over OBC Status

The West Bengal government seeks an urgent Supreme Court hearing to challenge a Calcutta High Court verdict that annulled the OBC status of several castes, mainly Muslim groups. The ruling affected their reservation in public jobs and educational institutions. The court's decision has stalled the issuance of OBC certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:34 IST
West Bengal's Reservation Woes: Scrutiny Over OBC Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government urgently approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday for a hearing on its plea challenging a Calcutta High Court verdict that annulled the OBC status of several castes, primarily Muslim groups. This verdict directly impacts their eligibility for reservations in public sector jobs and state-run educational institutions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Trinamool Congress-led state government, emphasized the need for an expedited hearing as the High Court's decision has halted the issuance of OBC certificates. This pause has widespread implications, including impacting admissions to medical colleges.

Previously, the Supreme Court required the state to present quantifiable data showing the social and economic backwardness of these newly included castes. The High Court's May 22 ruling struck down reservations granted since 2010, citing a lack of proper consultations and suggesting the classifications were politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024