Tension in Janapur as Robbery Accused Anuj Pratap Singh's Funeral Takes Place

The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, took place under heavy security in his ancestral village of Janapur on Tuesday.

Brought to Janapur on Monday night, the area saw heightened security amidst rising tensions. Singh was killed in a pre-dawn encounter with the UP Special Task Force in Unnao district on Monday. Officials confirmed a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was placed on Singh, who was part of a five-member gang behind the August 28 robbery at Bharat Soni's shop in Sultanpur's Thatheri Bazaar.

Singh's body arrived in his village by 7:30 PM on Monday. His father, Dharm Raj Singh, expressed anger, alleging his son was a victim of political vendettas driven by Akhilesh Yadav's wishes. Despite claims of his minor involvement, Singh was declared a wanted criminal.

