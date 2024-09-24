Tension in Janapur as Robbery Accused Anuj Pratap Singh's Funeral Takes Place
The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, was held under tight security in his ancestral village. Killed in an encounter with UP police, Singh was part of a gang involved in an August 28 robbery. Allegations of political motives surfaced from Singh's father.
The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, the main accused in the Sultanpur robbery case, took place under heavy security in his ancestral village of Janapur on Tuesday.
Brought to Janapur on Monday night, the area saw heightened security amidst rising tensions. Singh was killed in a pre-dawn encounter with the UP Special Task Force in Unnao district on Monday. Officials confirmed a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was placed on Singh, who was part of a five-member gang behind the August 28 robbery at Bharat Soni's shop in Sultanpur's Thatheri Bazaar.
Singh's body arrived in his village by 7:30 PM on Monday. His father, Dharm Raj Singh, expressed anger, alleging his son was a victim of political vendettas driven by Akhilesh Yadav's wishes. Despite claims of his minor involvement, Singh was declared a wanted criminal.
