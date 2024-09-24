China's Role in Supplying Foreign Parts for Russian Weapons in Ukraine Conflict

Approximately 60% of the foreign components found in Russian weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine are sourced from China, revealed Ukraine's presidential adviser Vladyslav Vlasiuk on Tuesday.

Vlasiuk stated, "If you take all the usual types of weapons and count the foreign-made components – about 60% would be coming from China. We have had lengthy discussions with some manufacturers about this."

Vlasiuk emphasized, "The PRC (China) is the biggest problem I would say."

(With inputs from agencies.)