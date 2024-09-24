High Court Rejects Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Petition Against Governor's Probe Approval
The Karnataka High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities in a site allotment case. The court ruled that the Governor's sanction for the probe met legal requirements and that the interim order would be dissolved.
In a significant setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case.
The Chief Minister had contested the approval for a probe into alleged irregularities involving the allocation of 14 prime sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Justice M Nagaprasanna, after multiple hearings, ruled that Governor Gehlot's decision was legally sound and emphasized that the facts narrated in the petition warranted an investigation, leading to the dismissal of the petition.
