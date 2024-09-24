High Court Rejects Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Petition Against Governor's Probe Approval

In a significant setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case.

The Chief Minister had contested the approval for a probe into alleged irregularities involving the allocation of 14 prime sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Justice M Nagaprasanna, after multiple hearings, ruled that Governor Gehlot's decision was legally sound and emphasized that the facts narrated in the petition warranted an investigation, leading to the dismissal of the petition.

