The Defiant Priest: Father Ioann Burdin's Stand Against War

Father Ioann Burdin, a Russian Orthodox priest, was banned from conducting services for denouncing the war in Ukraine. Accused of 'heretical' pacifism, Burdin contends his actions were driven by Christian principles against murder. Despite the ban, he continues to see himself as a servant of God.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karabanovo | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:33 IST
Priest
  • Country:
  • Russia

Father Ioann Burdin, once a priest in Karabanovo village, Russia, denounced the Ukraine conflict in a 2022 sermon, calling it un-Christian. This led to his conviction for 'discrediting the Russian army' and a church ban in June 2023.

Speaking to Reuters, Burdin insists his actions were driven by Biblical teachings against murder. Despite the heavy fallout, he views his sermon as fundamentally Christian rather than anti-war.

Burdin, who continues to defy the ban, serves his parishioners and adheres to his faith, embodying the principles of Christianity even amid political and ecclesiastical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

