Mystery Balloon Sparks Investigation in Village

A deflated balloon with a small white box and an antenna was found in a village on Tuesday, prompting locals to speculate it came from across the border. The police have launched an investigation and alerted intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:31 IST
A deflated balloon with a small white box and an antenna attached to it was found in a village here on Tuesday morning, prompting locals to speculate it may have come from across the border, police reported.

The villagers of Kasam Khan Ki Dhani discovered the suspicious object and immediately informed the local police. An investigation has since been launched.

The object was located in a field, according to the police. Personnel from the Jaisalmer Sadar police station arrived at the scene and have taken the lead on the investigation. Intelligence agencies have also been alerted to the situation.

