Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Sworn In As New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel in a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries.

Updated: 25-09-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took the oath as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel during a dignified ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

The event saw the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, his cabinet colleagues, and other notable dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

