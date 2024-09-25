Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Sworn In As New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel in a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries.
