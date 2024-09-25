Left Menu

Philippine Aircraft Shadowed by Chinese Navy Helicopter Near Disputed Shoal

A Philippine fisheries bureau aircraft was approached by a Chinese navy helicopter during a patrol near the contested Scarborough Shoal. The event marks another confrontation in the ongoing territorial dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea. Philippine authorities assert that China's actions violated air safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:51 IST
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong

A Philippine fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed and approached by a Chinese navy helicopter while patrolling near the contested Scarborough Shoal, according to the Philippine National Security Council (NSC). The incident, which occurred on Monday, adds to a series of encounters between the two nations that are embroiled in a territorial dispute over South China Sea areas, including the Scarborough Shoal.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately comment on the incident, which the NSC said violated air safety regulations. The Philippines maintains the shoal is within its exclusive economic zone, as defined by a 2016 international tribunal ruling that China refuses to recognize. Despite this, China's coast guard has occupied the area for more than a decade.

Additionally, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro criticized China for interfering in its defence activities and called for the removal of Chinese vessels from its EEZ. The tensions are exacerbated by the U.S. deployment of a missile system in the Philippines, which China argues fuels an arms race in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

