Britain Bolsters Forces in Cyprus Amid Rising Mideast Tensions

Britain is deploying 700 troops to Cyprus to assist its nationals in evacuating from Lebanon, amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that the escalating conflict is pushing the region to the brink of a larger crisis.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government announced that the additional troops would bolster the current presence in the area, which includes two Royal Navy ships, aircraft, and transport helicopters. Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the need for British nationals to leave immediately, citing the volatility of the situation.

Concerns are growing as fierce clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, compounded by the ongoing war in Gaza, raise fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Starmer has called for a ceasefire, urging all parties to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Israel's recent offensive has resulted in significant civilian casualties in Lebanon, further exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)