Left Menu

Britain Bolsters Forces in Cyprus Amid Rising Mideast Tensions

Britain is deploying 700 troops to Cyprus to help its nationals leave Lebanon. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed grave concerns about escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah, which threatens to destabilize the Middle East further. The government aims to prepare for worsening conditions as the conflict intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:15 IST
Britain Bolsters Forces in Cyprus Amid Rising Mideast Tensions

Britain is deploying 700 troops to Cyprus to assist its nationals in evacuating from Lebanon, amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that the escalating conflict is pushing the region to the brink of a larger crisis.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government announced that the additional troops would bolster the current presence in the area, which includes two Royal Navy ships, aircraft, and transport helicopters. Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the need for British nationals to leave immediately, citing the volatility of the situation.

Concerns are growing as fierce clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, compounded by the ongoing war in Gaza, raise fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East. Starmer has called for a ceasefire, urging all parties to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, Israel's recent offensive has resulted in significant civilian casualties in Lebanon, further exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024