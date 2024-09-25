Israeli Strike in Lebanese Shi'ite Town of Maaysrah

An Israeli strike on the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah has left three people dead and nine others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The incident took place in the Christian-majority Keserwan region, raising tensions in a previously untouched area during recent confrontations between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

This marks the first strike in Maaysrah amid the latest spate of hostilities, highlighting escalating violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)