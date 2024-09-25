Israeli Strike in Lebanese Shi'ite Town of Maaysrah
An Israeli strike in the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah resulted in three deaths and nine injuries. The attack occurred in the Christian-majority Keserwan region, marking the first hit in this area during ongoing hostilities between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike on the Lebanese Shi'ite town of Maaysrah has left three people dead and nine others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
The incident took place in the Christian-majority Keserwan region, raising tensions in a previously untouched area during recent confrontations between the Israeli military and Hezbollah.
This marks the first strike in Maaysrah amid the latest spate of hostilities, highlighting escalating violence in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inquiry into Baby Deaths at Chester Hospital Amid Controversial Conviction
Wildlife Woes: Odisha's Alarming Rate of Tiger and Leopard Deaths
Two Planes Collide on Atlanta Taxiway: No Injuries Reported
Chilling Tunnel Discovery: Israeli Military Finds Evidence of Hostage Deaths
Biden Administration Sanctions Lebanese Network Linked to Hezbollah Funding