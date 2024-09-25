FIR Lodged Over 'Objectionable' Video Featuring Gandhi, Modi, and Adityanath

An FIR has been filed against unidentified perpetrators for allegedly posting an 'objectionable' video depicting Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media platforms.

The incident came to light when Neha Singh Rathore highlighted it via her X account @imrowdy_rathore on Tuesday.

'The popular and successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has made many efforts for the honour and security and empowerment of women of his state. How some cheap street reelers are using Yogi Ji for a few views. Not only this, how the videos of Prime Minister and Mahatma Gandhi are being edited and uploaded for cheap popularity,' Rathore commented, describing herself as a nationalist, social activist, and public speaker.

Following the complaint by Praveen Singh, the head of the media cell at Cyber Thana, an FIR has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha stated that investigations are in progress and legal action will follow.

Rathore also posted a video on X, showing Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dancing and singing with a woman to a Bhojpuri song. 'When will action be taken against this cheap street reeler?' she questioned, directing her query towards the Ballia police.

(With inputs from agencies.)