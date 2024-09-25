Left Menu

Key Suspect Found Dead in Odisha After Gruesome Bengaluru Murder

Odisha police discovered Mukti Ranjan Ray, a prime suspect in a brutal murder in Bengaluru, hanging from a tree in Bhadrak district. Ray, who allegedly dismembered the victim Mahalakshmi, left behind a diary confessing to the crime. The victim's body was found in her fridge; police investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:47 IST
Key Suspect Found Dead in Odisha After Gruesome Bengaluru Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha police on Wednesday discovered the body of Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect in a gruesome Bengaluru murder case, hanging from a tree in Bhadrak district, according to local authorities.

The police recovered a diary believed to belong to Ray, in which he confessed to brutally murdering and dismembering Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old woman whose body was found in her fridge. Ray had apparently returned to his village in Odisha after committing the crime.

Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli confirmed that Ray, a resident of Bhuinpur Village, was on the run. Karnataka police had earlier sent teams to Odisha, suspecting Ray's location there. The body was handed over to Ray's family after a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024