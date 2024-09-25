Key Suspect Found Dead in Odisha After Gruesome Bengaluru Murder

Odisha police on Wednesday discovered the body of Mukti Ranjan Ray, the prime suspect in a gruesome Bengaluru murder case, hanging from a tree in Bhadrak district, according to local authorities.

The police recovered a diary believed to belong to Ray, in which he confessed to brutally murdering and dismembering Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old woman whose body was found in her fridge. Ray had apparently returned to his village in Odisha after committing the crime.

Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli confirmed that Ray, a resident of Bhuinpur Village, was on the run. Karnataka police had earlier sent teams to Odisha, suspecting Ray's location there. The body was handed over to Ray's family after a post-mortem examination.

