Explosion in Santa Maria Courthouse Leaves Two Injured, Suspect in Custody

Two people were injured on Wednesday following an explosion in the courtroom of the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, as confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect was taken into custody amid emerging reports.

The sheriff's office advised the public to avoid the courthouse area, stating, 'Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow.' The injured individuals reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Noozhawk, a local online news outlet, a suspect inside the court building threw a bag in an arraignment courtroom which later exploded. The state's office of emergency services and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

