Left Menu

Explosion in Santa Maria Courthouse Leaves Two Injured, Suspect in Custody

An explosion occurred in the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, injuring two individuals. A suspect is in custody after reportedly throwing a bag in an arraignment courtroom, causing the explosion. Local and state authorities are monitoring and coordinating the response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:23 IST
Explosion in Santa Maria Courthouse Leaves Two Injured, Suspect in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two people were injured on Wednesday following an explosion in the courtroom of the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, as confirmed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. A suspect was taken into custody amid emerging reports.

The sheriff's office advised the public to avoid the courthouse area, stating, 'Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow.' The injured individuals reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Noozhawk, a local online news outlet, a suspect inside the court building threw a bag in an arraignment courtroom which later exploded. The state's office of emergency services and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024