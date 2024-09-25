Left Menu

U.S. Denies Intelligence Support As Israel Continues Lebanon Strikes

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its Lebanon operations and is advocating for a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, Israel continues its air strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure, preparing for a possible ground offensive.

Updated: 25-09-2024 23:57 IST
The U.S. military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday. Instead, the United States is pushing hard for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, no imminent Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon has been observed. For specifics regarding Israeli operations and strategies, Singh referred reporters to Israeli authorities.

On the same day, Israel's military chief briefed troops that air strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon would persist. These actions are aimed at paving the way for a potential ground operation by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

