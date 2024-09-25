U.S. Denies Intelligence Support As Israel Continues Lebanon Strikes

The U.S. military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday. Instead, the United States is pushing hard for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, no imminent Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon has been observed. For specifics regarding Israeli operations and strategies, Singh referred reporters to Israeli authorities.

On the same day, Israel's military chief briefed troops that air strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon would persist. These actions are aimed at paving the way for a potential ground operation by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)