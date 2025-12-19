Pentagon Audit Woes Persist: A Battle for Financial Accountability
For the eighth consecutive year, the Pentagon has not passed its annual audit, pointing to ongoing financial accountability issues. With assets and liabilities each exceeding $4 trillion, significant weaknesses in internal controls have been identified. The Department is aiming for a clean audit opinion by 2028.
In a continued pattern of financial mismanagement, the Pentagon has once again failed its annual audit for the eighth year running, as revealed by the Department of Defense on Friday. The unresolved issues have sparked bipartisan criticism and emerged as a focus in political debates.
The Pentagon's vast and decentralized asset base, valued at $4.65 trillion, alongside $4.73 trillion in liabilities, was scrutinized, revealing 26 material weaknesses and two significant deficiencies in its internal financial controls for fiscal 2025. Such deficiencies highlight systemic problems in accounting across its global network.
The Department is determined to overcome these challenges, as indicated by its CFO's pledge to achieve an unmodified audit opinion by 2028. Despite improvements since beginning audits in 2018, it remains the only Cabinet-level agency without a clean financial report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
