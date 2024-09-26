Left Menu

Legislative Push to Curb U.S. Investment in China Heats Up

The U.S. House committee on China, chaired by Republican John Moolenaar, is prioritizing legislation to limit U.S. investments in Chinese firms. This effort aims to prevent funding entities that allegedly support genocide and military threats. Earlier measures were blocked, but new executive orders and potential regulations are being discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:36 IST
Legislative Push to Curb U.S. Investment in China Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican chair of the House of Representatives' select committee on China emphasized on Wednesday that the panel's main focus is on legislating restrictions on U.S. investments in China to halt funding that could lead to 'our own demise.'

'We need an outbound investment regime that prohibits investments in businesses listed for supporting the Chinese military or genocide,' said Representative John Moolenaar during a panel discussion at the American Enterprise Institute. 'That's our top priority at the moment,' he stressed. 'We are essentially funding our own downfall.'

A committee spokesperson clarified that 'genocide' pertains to China's alleged treatment of its Uighur minority in Xinjiang. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to respond to these allegations. This move indicates that Congress may reintroduce restrictions on U.S. investments in China despite previous legislative attempts being thwarted.

In 2022, a measure to limit outbound investment was excluded from the Chips Act. President Joe Biden's executive order in August 2023 delegated the Treasury Department the authority to restrict U.S. investments in Chinese entities, covering sectors like semiconductors, quantum technologies, and specific AI systems. However, the proposed rules, first presented in July, are still pending finalization. The Treasury Department has not commented on this matter.

Moolenaar mentioned that House Speaker Mike Johnson aims to have concrete proposals by the year's end. Johnson's office has not provided any comments. The U.S. and its allies have sanctioned Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, declared as genocide by Washington.

China denies these allegations and claims its camps in Xinjiang are vocational centers aimed at fighting extremism. Moolenaar also pointed out specific Chinese companies posing national security threats, notably Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co (ZPMC), a major player in the ship-to-shore crane market in U.S. ports.

He stated that ZPMC cranes, which dominate 80% of the U.S. port market, have unauthorized cellular modems posing cybersecurity risks. According to him, ZPMC could jeopardize U.S. maritime operations if directed by the Chinese government, especially in a conflict over Taiwan. ZPMC has previously denied posing any cybersecurity threat. Neither ZPMC nor the Chinese Embassy have commented on this claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024