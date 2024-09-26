Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates Amid Intense Diplomatic Efforts
Israeli military prepares for a potential ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon following heavy airstrikes. Diplomatic efforts led by the U.S. and France are ongoing to prevent a full-scale war. Hezbollah continues to retaliate, and the conflict risks destabilizing the region further, with concerns rising globally.
Israeli military chief has stated that ongoing heavy airstrikes on Lebanon are laying the groundwork for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah. This comes as international diplomatic actions intensify to avert an all-out war. The U.S. and France are reportedly working on an interim agreement to halt hostilities, leading to broader negotiations that aim to secure a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution but confirmed Israel's readiness to use all means if necessary. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed support for Hezbollah, warning against regional catastrophe if war escalates further.
The U.N. Security Council discussed the situation late Wednesday, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasizing the need to prevent a full-scale conflict. Israeli airstrikes have so far resulted in significant casualties, with 72 confirmed dead and over 200 injured. The tension is compounded by ongoing violence in Gaza, raising fears of a larger regional conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- airstrikes
- diplomacy
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- UN
- diplomatic effort
- conflict
ALSO READ
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Jammu border in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing; BSF jawan injured: officials.
BSF trooper injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu
Helicopter Crash in Southern Gaza: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi on China, Emphasizes Diplomacy and Democracy
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School, Deadly Raids in West Bank