Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Escalates Amid Intense Diplomatic Efforts

Israeli military chief has stated that ongoing heavy airstrikes on Lebanon are laying the groundwork for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah. This comes as international diplomatic actions intensify to avert an all-out war. The U.S. and France are reportedly working on an interim agreement to halt hostilities, leading to broader negotiations that aim to secure a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon expressed a preference for a diplomatic resolution but confirmed Israel's readiness to use all means if necessary. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reaffirmed support for Hezbollah, warning against regional catastrophe if war escalates further.

The U.N. Security Council discussed the situation late Wednesday, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasizing the need to prevent a full-scale conflict. Israeli airstrikes have so far resulted in significant casualties, with 72 confirmed dead and over 200 injured. The tension is compounded by ongoing violence in Gaza, raising fears of a larger regional conflict.

