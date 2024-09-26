Taiwan Detects Surge in Chinese Warplanes Amid Rising Tensions

The Taiwanese defence ministry announced on Thursday a marked surge in Chinese warplanes flying near its east, west, and south coasts. According to a security source, the Chinese military drills simulate attacks to prevent foreign intervention during conflicts.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island, has faced increased Chinese military activity over the past five years, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims. In a daily briefing, Taiwan's defence ministry noted 43 Chinese aircraft around the island, with at least 11 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an undeclared boundary that was previously respected.

Of the detected aircraft, 23 navigated south through the Bashi Channel and along Taiwan's east coast without entering territorial airspace. The Chinese air force's exercises, which include long-range missions and air refuelling practices, are seen by security sources as part of annual drills. These exercises aim to establish air dominance and practice denial of foreign assistance. Beijing remains silent on the issue, following similar war games conducted after Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te took office and extended offers for talks, which Beijing repeatedly dismissed.

