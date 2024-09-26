Left Menu

Taiwan Detects Surge in Chinese Warplanes Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's defence ministry reported a significant increase in Chinese warplanes around its coasts. The rise in military activity is seen as part of China's simulated attacks to deter foreign aid during conflicts. Taiwan has consistently opposed China’s territorial claims, with recent incursions by Chinese aircraft crossing the Taiwan Strait's median line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:46 IST
Taiwan Detects Surge in Chinese Warplanes Amid Rising Tensions

The Taiwanese defence ministry announced on Thursday a marked surge in Chinese warplanes flying near its east, west, and south coasts. According to a security source, the Chinese military drills simulate attacks to prevent foreign intervention during conflicts.

Taiwan, a democratically governed island, has faced increased Chinese military activity over the past five years, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims. In a daily briefing, Taiwan's defence ministry noted 43 Chinese aircraft around the island, with at least 11 crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an undeclared boundary that was previously respected.

Of the detected aircraft, 23 navigated south through the Bashi Channel and along Taiwan's east coast without entering territorial airspace. The Chinese air force's exercises, which include long-range missions and air refuelling practices, are seen by security sources as part of annual drills. These exercises aim to establish air dominance and practice denial of foreign assistance. Beijing remains silent on the issue, following similar war games conducted after Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te took office and extended offers for talks, which Beijing repeatedly dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024