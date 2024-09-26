Left Menu

House Committee Prioritizes Restrictions on U.S. Investment in China

Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House select committee on China, emphasized the priority of implementing legislation to restrict U.S. investment in China. This is aimed at preventing the funding of entities supporting the Chinese military and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China opposes these measures and defends its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:25 IST
House Committee Prioritizes Restrictions on U.S. Investment in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives' select committee on China, has highlighted the committee's top priority: legislation to curtail U.S. investment in Chinese businesses that may pose national security risks.

Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, Moolenaar stressed the urgency, stating, "We have to have an outbound investment regime that basically says 'No investment in these businesses that are on some kind of a list,' that says 'We shouldn't be helping the Chinese military, we shouldn't be supporting genocide.'" He referred to China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, which China has strongly denied.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington condemned the move, asserting that China would continue to protect the lawful rights of its companies. As Congress moves toward potential revival of such restrictions, challenges remain, including the implementation of President Biden's 2023 executive order targeting investments in critical Chinese sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024