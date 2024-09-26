House Committee Prioritizes Restrictions on U.S. Investment in China

Representative John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives' select committee on China, has highlighted the committee's top priority: legislation to curtail U.S. investment in Chinese businesses that may pose national security risks.

Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, Moolenaar stressed the urgency, stating, "We have to have an outbound investment regime that basically says 'No investment in these businesses that are on some kind of a list,' that says 'We shouldn't be helping the Chinese military, we shouldn't be supporting genocide.'" He referred to China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, which China has strongly denied.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington condemned the move, asserting that China would continue to protect the lawful rights of its companies. As Congress moves toward potential revival of such restrictions, challenges remain, including the implementation of President Biden's 2023 executive order targeting investments in critical Chinese sectors.

