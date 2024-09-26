Left Menu

Doctor and Associate Booked for Violating Civic Construction Norms in Yeoor Hills

A doctor and another individual are facing legal action for unauthorized construction at Yeoor hills in Thane, Maharashtra. They failed to secure the necessary permissions from Thane Municipal Corporation. The violations were discovered during a civic inspection, leading to a case under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor and another individual have been booked for allegedly violating civic construction regulations at the scenic Yeoor hills in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official reported on Thursday.

The pair failed to obtain permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation for constructing a house and a swimming pool on the land, according to an official from Vartak Nagar police station.

The illegal constructions were discovered when civic officials inspected the site. Following a complaint by a municipal officer, a case was registered against the individuals on September 23 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

