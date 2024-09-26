Electricity Theft Uncovered at Chandosi Municipality Executive's Residence

An electricity theft was uncovered at the residence and camp office of Chandosi Municipality's Executive Officer here during a raid by the power department, officials said.

The raid was conducted by Ajay Shukla, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Electricity Department, and his team at the office of Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandosi Municipality, they said.

During the raid, officials found that ''unauthorized electricity'' was being used at the Executive Officer's camp office-cum-residence.

''This constitutes a theft case and an FIR will be registered against those responsible. The electricity meter installed at the residence is separate from a direct cable connection coming from a pole,'' SDO Shukla said.

He said that six months ago, a cable was disconnected due to outstanding dues, yet a new cable was illegally installed, confirming the theft.

Shukla said that action will be taken under Section 135 (tampering with electricity meters) of the Electricity Act.

When asked by reporters for comments, Executive Officer Krishna Kumar Sonkar claimed, ''This is my camp office and residence. I arrived here just a few days ago. I will investigate the matter and contact the Electricity Department for clarification.''

