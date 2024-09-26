Left Menu

Juvenile Driver in Porsche Crash Misses Delhi BBA Admission Over NOC Hurdle

A Pune-based lawyer representing a 17-year-old accused in a Porsche crash case filed, and later withdrew, an application to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for a no objection certificate (NOC) required for enrollment in a Delhi management institute. The car crash resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals.

Pune | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:07 IST
Juvenile Driver in Porsche Crash Misses Delhi BBA Admission Over NOC Hurdle
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune-based lawyer representing a 17-year-old accused in a Porsche crash case filed an application to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Thursday, seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) required for enrollment in a Delhi management institute.

The defence later withdrew the application. The 17-year-old, accused of causing the fatal car crash involving IT professionals in May, had sought admission into a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at the institute, which denied him enrollment without the NOC.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray reinforced the minor's right to education, guaranteed by the Constitution, but the application was eventually withdrawn with plans to seek admission in a Pune college instead. Following the accident, the police submitted a report and filed charges against seven individuals, including the minor's parents and hospital staff, who allegedly tampered with evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

