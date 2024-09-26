Left Menu

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Takes Charge as Mizoram Governor

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been appointed to temporarily serve as the Governor of Mizoram during the leave of Hari Babu Kambhampati. This appointment was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Updated: 26-09-2024 21:17 IST
Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been given additional charge as the Governor of Mizoram. This temporary appointment comes in the wake of the leave of current Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, according to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Kambhampati had previously been named Mizoram Governor in July 2021. His leave necessitated the appointment of Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to manage the administrative duties of Mizoram in his absence.

The President of India expressed his pleasure in appointing Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as the Governor of Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

