Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav: Unity in Diversity at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav', an annual cultural festival celebrating India’s diverse heritage, will be hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan from March 6-9. This year's focus is on South India, featuring over 500 artisans and 400 artists. The event aims to promote cultural exchange and empower artisans.
'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav', an annual festival celebrating India's diverse heritage, will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan from March 6-9. This cultural gathering, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, spotlights South Indian traditions and aims to promote cultural exchange and empower artisans.
The festival features over 500 artisans and weavers showcasing traditional crafts such as Kanjeevaram and Kasavu sarees, and Mysore silk. More than 400 artists will present folk and classical performances, alongside authentic South Indian cuisines like Bisi Bele Bath and Kerala Sadya, highlighting regional flavors.
The inaugural edition last year saw a huge turnout with 1.3 lakh visitors. The Ministry of Culture and associated ministries, alongside states and Union Territories, play a crucial role in preserving and promoting diverse heritage through this event. The festival underscores India's unity in diversity, fostering pride in collective heritage.
